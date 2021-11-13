Investigation launched into Armenian terror against Azerbaijani servicemen

Azerbaijan has launched a criminal investigation into a provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen, a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office and the Interior Ministry has said.

The statement stressed that Armenian citizen Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, and other persons, who previously acquired an RGD-5 grenade, firearms and explosives to commit a terrorist act and premeditated murder on the Azerbaijani territory at 07:12 (GMT+4) on November 13, 2021, moved from the Azerbaijani city of Khankandi along the Khankandi-Lachin highway towards Lachin city in a Mercedes-Benz car with the state registration plate 48-MN-048 ER, got out of the car near Dashalti village and threw a grenade towards the servicemen of an Azerbaijani armed forces' military unit and Russia's peacekeeping contingent, endangering their lives.

As a result of the attack, committed with the aim of premeditated murder on the basis of ethnic hatred, active-duty sergeant Hafiz Nasibov and other servicemen (three in total) received bodily injuries of varying severity.

The Azerbaijani prosecutor-general has initiated legal proceedings into the case under Criminal Code Articles 29, 120.2.1 (attempted murder committed by a group of persons, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal community (criminal organization); Article 29, 120.2.3 (attempted murder of a victim or his relatives in connection with the performance of the official activity by this person or the fulfillment of public duty), Article 29, 120.2.4 (attempted murder with particular cruelty or in a generally dangerous way), Article 214.2.3 (with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), Article 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, explosives by an organized group) and other articles.

The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office. At present, intensive investigative measures are underway for the case.