Turkish president talks extreme importance of Zangazur corridor

By Trend

The member countries of the Turkic Council should develop transport links, including along the Middle Corridor across the Caspian Sea [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on November 12, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement, speaking at the opening of the VIII Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council in Istanbul.

"It’s necessary to increase investments and trade, eliminate problems with tariffs. We must immediately sign an agreement on international combined transport of goods. From this point of view, the route through Nakhchivan [Azerbaijan's exclave which will be a part of Zangazur transport corridor to connect Turkey with Azerbaijan] is extremely important. All countries of the region will use this corridor," he stressed.