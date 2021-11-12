Azerbaijani finance minister talks purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

By Trend

All expenses for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines in Azerbaijan are paid from the state budget, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told Trend on Nov. 12.

The minister added that these expenses are also envisaged for next year.

“The topic of COVID-19 vaccines is always in the spotlight,” Sharifov added. “As these vaccines must be ordered in advance, some costs will be covered this year.”

The minister said that some vaccines will be delivered till the end of this year while most of them in the future.

“It will be possible to allocate additional funds for these purposes depending on the situation," Sharifov said.