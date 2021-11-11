Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army's engineering equipment in Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army's engineering equipment has come under Armenian fire in the direction of Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry reported on November 9.

"On November 9, Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire engineering road construction equipment in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan army units stationed in the said direction undertook adequate retaliatory actions.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army. The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation, the ministry added.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry protested against Armenian Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan's illegal visit to Azerbaijani territories currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control and described it as a military-political provocation.

The ministry stressed that the Armenian defence minister's provocative visit was deliberately carried out on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

“The military-political leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the provisions of the trilateral statement, intentionally destabilizes the situation in the region and endangers the activities of the Russian peacekeepers,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Armenian military leadership, instead of drawing conclusions from the total defeat in the second Karabakh war in 44 days, adapting to the new geopolitical situation in the region, strengthening peace and security, is making attempts at cheap military adventures with the expectation of an internal audience.

It was also noted that the visit of the Armenian Defense Minister once again demonstrates that Armenia continues to directly support irregular Armenian military units, aggressive separatism, and terrorist acts on the Azerbaijani territory.

"We warn the military-political leadership of Armenia that in case of a repetition of such illegal visits to the territory of Azerbaijan, the necessary measures will be taken to prevent aggressive separatism and terrorist acts in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan," the ministry stressed.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.