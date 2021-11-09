Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD

By Trend

Our goal is to ensure the contribution of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in the region, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Akar, the tasks and boundaries of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center are known.

“Although small problems arise from time to time, every effort is made to operate the center within the established framework. Great efforts are being made there by employees of the administrative and security services of not only Russia and Turkey but also Azerbaijan. As a result, the ceasefire is largely respected,” he said.

“We are pleased to note that the incidence of ceasefire violations has significantly decreased, and important steps have been taken towards stabilization. Representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces at the Joint Monitoring Center are very pleased to carry out their mandate. We want all this activity to contribute to a sustainable ceasefire. We have done everything that is needed for this and will continue to do so,” the Turkish Defense Minister said.