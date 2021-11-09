On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 9, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated Qobu Dilagharda, Yal Pirahmadli, Yukhari Yaghlivand, Dilagharda, Seyid Mahmudlu, Alasgarli villages of Fuzuli, Damirchilar, Chanagchi, Madatkand, Sighnag villages of Khojaly, Susanlig, Domi, Tugh, Akaku, Azikh villages of Khojavand, Huseynalilar, Soyudlu, Ashaghi Sirik villages of Jabrayil, Yukhari Mollu, Ashaghi Mollu, Khojik villages if Gubadli, Kechikli and Ordakli villages of Zangilan from occupation.

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated 48 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from occupation.

- Azerbaijani president interviewed by BBC News.

- Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

- President Aliyev congratulates Joseph Biden.

- The units of the Armenian Armed Forces were dealt serious blows in the main areas of the front.

- A list of destroyed enemy military equipment was presented.

- Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan.

- A video of the destruction of firing points and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces was presented.

- Azerbaijani MoD presents footage of Zangilan's newly liberated Bartaz village.

- The enemy's military equipment was destroyed on the road to the Shusha.

- Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenian troops moving from Khojaly towards Khankendi.

- Azerbaijan continues to strike at Armenian positions, servicemen in direction of Khojavend region of front.

- Azerbaijani MoD shows video footage of Shusha city liberated from occupation.

- Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM, Osa anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend region.

- Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line.

- List of territories liberated from occupation for November 9, 2020.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.