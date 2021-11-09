If we depended on any other power, they would never allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission - President Aliyev

By Trend

If we had been dependent, if we had depended on any other power, they would never have allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

“We had to strengthen the economy, and we understood that if we did not achieve this, we would not be able to drive the enemy out of our lands. First of all, economic independence had to be secured. Therefore, from the first days of my presidency, all the necessary steps were taken for economic independence, and we achieved this in a short time. Today, Azerbaijan is at the forefront of the world in terms of economic potential and economic stability. Without the economic independence, there would be no political independence. We could have found ourselves in a dependent position – just as many countries are dependent today, which is why they are unable to express their will. Political independence has allowed us the opportunity to build relations with all our partners on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's affairs. Thus, one of the main conditions for the liberation of our lands was provided,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We have managed to convey the realities of Karabakh and Armenian atrocities related to the occupation to the world community. Soon after the first Karabakh war, we could not achieve this. Therefore, there was a distorted perception of the war in the world and of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a whole. We have eliminated it. We have been working day and night to inform the world community, to work successfully in leading international organizations and to have decisions and resolutions adopted that would support us and reflect the truth. All this work formed the legal basis for today's reality. Because today, after we have driven the enemy out of our lands, no one can criticize us. We have conducted a successful operation on our own lands, we have not violated international law, we have not violated the rules of warfare. We fought a just war and defeated the enemy on the battlefield,” the head of state added.