Armenia will live forever with mark of defeated nation and state - Azerbaijani president

Armenia will live forever with the mark of a defeated nation and state, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

“By saying “Karabakh is Armenia”, Armenia not only put an end to the process of negotiations, but also insulted us. It was an insult addressed to us when a fake swearing-in ceremony was held in Shusha, the crown of Karabakh, which is so sacred to us. That devil's lair in which the event took place was destroyed by the heroic Azerbaijani Army during the war. The relocation of the so-called “parliament” of the self-proclamed entity to Shusha was another provocation against us. Armenia was arrogantly threatening us with renewed occupation. How much longer did we have to put up with that? Someone had to teach them a lesson. Thousands, tens of thousands of young Azerbaijanis, soldiers and officers like you stepped forward and showed the enemy where it belonged, putting it in a situation they will never be able to get out of. They will live forever with the mark of a defeated nation and state,” the head of state said.



