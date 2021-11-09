Azerbaijani president: Armenia invented myths about 'invincible army', so where is this army now?

During the occupation, Armenia invented myths about its army and its alleged warriors: “the invincible Armenian army”. Where is this invincible army now? Where is the Armenian army? It has been blown to smithereens, we crushed them in a matter of 44 days, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

“They begged for help and were on their knees. Accepting our conditions, they signed an act of capitulation in the early hours of 10 November and waved the white flag,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We have shown the whole world who is who. We have shown the whole world that we are a great nation. We showed the greatness of our people both during the war and in the year that has passed since it ended. The Armenians have ravaged all our cities. Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners visiting these places are stunned and horrified that such vandalism is even possible. Can there be so much hatred? Can there be so much barbarism? This was committed by the Armenians during the occupation. They committed these atrocities by demolishing and looting all the buildings and even taking tombstones to Armenia. During the war, we followed the laws of warfare, we did not violate the rules of war, we acted with dignity, just as we act with dignity in life and politics,” the head of state said.