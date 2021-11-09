Dear servicemen! I congratulate you, the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in his speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would request that the memory of our martyrs who died heroically for the Motherland be commemorated with a minute of silence,” President Aliyev noted. “May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

“We are celebrating Victory Day in Shusha, on the Jidir Duzu today. All of Azerbaijan celebrates this glorious holiday. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and restored historical justice. We have fulfilled our historic mission by driving the enemy out of our native lands. In 44 days, Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory by destroying all the fortifications and military positions Armenia had built in 30 years and crushed the Armenian army. This glorious holiday was presented to our people by you and tens of thousands of other servicemen like you,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The second Karabakh war is a bright page in our glorious history. The people of Azerbaijan have mobilized all their resources and fulfilled this glorious mission. During the occupation, I repeatedly said that every citizen of Azerbaijan should bring this holy day closer with hard work and deeds. I said that the people of Azerbaijan would never come to terms with the occupation, and we mobilized all our resources to put an end to the occupation and drove the enemy out of our historical lands,” the head of state said.