Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Armenia have a historic opportunity – the first time in 30 years – to normalize the South Caucasus region, Richard Hoagland, the former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the US told Trend.

"For example, fully opening the transportation routes would, over time, develop the economies of the three states in the region, leading to greater prosperity for all. However, we are still in a sensitive period. Patience and persistence are needed to build permanently normal relations between Baku and Yerevan," he said.

Hoagland believes that it is vitally important that the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan prepare their citizens for the steps that will be necessary to build a better life for everyone.

"I personally would hope that international organizations like the OSCE Minsk Group would play a strong role in this process. I would also like to see Washington and Brussels become more engaged to work toward a just and permanent peace," he said.