TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani FM makes post on occasion of Victory Day

08 November 2021 [11:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has made a post on the occasion of November 8 - the Victory Day on his official Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today is the day when historical justice has triumphed - Victory Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has written a glorious page in its history with golden letters. Long live mighty Azerbaijan! Congratulations on your glorious victory!" the post said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/211928.html

Print version

Views: 72

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also