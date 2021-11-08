TODAY.AZ / Politics

Civilian injured as result of mine explosion in Jabrayil

07 November 2021 [18:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A civilian was blown up by a mine in Jabrayil, Trend reports citing Prosecutor's Office of the Jebrail district of Azerbaijan.

The prosecutor's office received information that on November 7 at about 16:00 Khanlar Aslanov, born in 1967, was blown up by a mine on the liberated territory of the district.

Aslanov received various injuries as a result of an explosion on an anti-personnel mine during agricultural work.

Investigation is underway on the fact in the Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office.

