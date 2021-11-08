Azerbaijan holds meeting on results of work of state commission on elimination of consequences of Armenia’s aggression

By Trend





Another meeting of the Azerbaijani state commission on elimination of the consequences of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces chaired by chairman of commission, Prime Minister Ali Asadov was held, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The current work carried out by the state commission for the year was discussed at the meeting.

The prime minister stressed that so far, 113.7 million manat ($66.9 million) has been allocated to eliminate the damage, including 27.4 million manat ($16.1 million) for infrastructure work (roads, communications, water, electricity and gas supply), 50 million manat ($29.4 million) - construction, repair and restoration work, 6.6 million manat ($3.9 million) - for the purchase of apartment buildings for 89 families in Ganja, 1.4 million manat ($823,529) - for agriculture, 4.8 million manat ($2.8 million) - for working capital of entrepreneurs, 0.6 million manat ($0.3 million) - for vehicles, 7.4 million manat ($4.3 million) - for repair and construction work in eight educational institutions (the first stage), 15.5 million manat ($9.1 million) - for financial assistance to 12,370 families (about 50,000 people).

Moreover, the state commission made a decision to repair and restore 13,295 facilities.

The repair, restoration and construction work has been fully completed at 12,125 facilities (91.2 percent of the total number of facilities) over the past period.

Currently, construction and repair work is underway at 1,094 facilities (8.2 percent).

For one reason or another, repair has not been launched at 76 facilities (0.6 percent). The necessary assessment is carried out on the facilities of this category.



