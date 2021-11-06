Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int’l organizations regarding Armenia's environmental terror

By Trend

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva issued an appeal in connection with November 6 - the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

"As a result of Armenia’s military aggression, nature, biodiversity, flora and fauna, water resources, ecology and ecosystem in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan suffered serious damage, international environmental crimes (ecocide) were committed. During the 30-year period of the occupation of these lands, the ecological system was deliberately destroyed on them," the appeal says.

