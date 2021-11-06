Karabakh conflict is over - aide to Azerbaijani president

By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the Karabakh conflict is over and now Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev made the remarks on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19".

Hajiyev noted that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts to resolve the conflict were unsuccessful.

"Thanks to a successful military operation, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. Now, new realities are taking shape in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan jointly with Georgia is implementing projects in the South Caucasus, which Armenia could join," he said.

Hajiyev stressed that "the opening of the Zangazur corridor contributes to the restoration of transport links in the region. Armenia should begin demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan and sign a peace treaty."

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region.



"There is no more conflict. Azerbaijan is working on the creation of transport infrastructure, including the Zangazur corridor. Azerbaijan proposed to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. We intend to sign a peace treaty. Similar cases have occurred in international practice, for example, the peace treaty signed between Germany and France. The signing of a peace treaty will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region," Hajiyev said.

Speaking about Armenia's destructions on formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories, Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan knew about the destructions, but "we didn't expect it would be so large-scale".



Azerbaijan's city of Aghdam reminded Hiroshima during WWII, Hajiyev said.

"Armenia has not achieved anything during these 30 years of occupation. Now the situation needs to change, and we're ready. If we manage to restore peace, the entire region would benefit from it," Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted If Armenia cooperates with neighbors, it can become a transit country.

According to Hajiyev, new thinking and strategy are needed for peace and development in the region.

"Armenia must change its strategy because it has already suffered a strategic failure. Its strategy was aimed at occupying Azerbaijani lands, but the situation has changed, Armenia has become a victim of its strategy," Hajiyev said.

He noted that now Armenia must understand that it is necessary to establish friendly relations with all neighboring countries.

“Armenia will benefit if it renounces territorial claims and establishes relations with Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev noted.

"We see that the Armenian people are tired of the aggressive policy. Armenia has no access to the sea. But if it establishes cooperation with its neighbors, it can become a transit country. The Armenian diaspora has a negative impact on Armenia. But it should have a positive impact," he said.

Hajiyev also recalled that during the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan's 4,000 citizens went missing.



"We need information about the fate of these people. Azerbaijan is one of the countries that suffer from mines. During the occupation, Armenia mined Azerbaijani territories. At first, the Armenians denied this, but then they confessed and provided several maps of minefields, which were only useful for about 25 percent. Revanchism can become a tragedy for Armenia itself. Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation between all countries of the region," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.