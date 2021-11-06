US allocates $500,000 for humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The US has allocated $500,000 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the Second Karabakh war, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

U.S. funding will be aimed at building the technical capacity of demining organizations and clearing deadly landmines and unexploded ordnance.

These efforts will play a critical role bolstering human security and enabling displaced communities to return to their homes and rebuild their lives safely.

The United States is the world’s single largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction, investing over $4 billion in more than 100 countries since 1993 to promote international peace and security by addressing the threats that landmines and unexploded ordnance pose to civilians.

Erika Olson, the newly appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, is traveling to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to promote regional cooperation and discuss bilateral issues.