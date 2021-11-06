Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council chief mull various issues on agenda

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Bagdad Amreyev, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the ministry.

The parties discussed the upcoming summit of the Turkic Council and the preparation for the meetings, which will be held prior to it, exchanged views in connection with the documents, which will be adopted.

Bayramov stressed that cooperation with the Turkic Council is valuable for Azerbaijan, and also added that the work carried out during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates this.

Besides, the parties held exchange of views on other issues, standing on the agenda.