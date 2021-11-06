Azerbaijani FM receives BSEC Secretary-General

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received BSEC (Black Sea Economic Cooperation) Secretary-General Lazar Comanescu on Nov. 5, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the BSEC.

He informed the BSEC Secretary-General about the situation in the region after the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the new realities that have developed in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated territories.

In turn, BSEC Secretary General Lazar Comanescu stressed that the VIII Global Baku Forum is an important platform in terms of discussing issues on the global agenda. He also added that Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the work of the BSEC.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on strengthening the image of the BSEC on the international plane.