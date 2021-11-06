University rector: Azerbaijani youth must be worthy of glorious victory

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev has said that the Azerbaijani nation, especially the youth must be worthy of the glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War late last year.

He made the remarks while speaking at the conference "44-Day Victory Path" at Baku's ADA University on November 5.

The rector stated that the ADA University held numerous events dedicated to Karabakh, noting that the current conference has a completely different meaning.

"We see ongoing rapid and professional work in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s program. The victory is the first step, further, we need to restore life and work. We, the Azerbaijani people, especially the youth, must be worthy of this glorious victory," Pashayev said.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.



