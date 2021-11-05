Technology can help prevent climate change problems - ex-Advisor to US State Dep’t

By Trend

Today, we must place more emphasis on technology, former Science Advisor of the US State Department Nina Fedoroff said at the panel session on topic entitled "Promoting Food and Nutrition Security" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Fedoroff, by developing technology, it is possible to prevent problems related to climate change and food security.

"It is also necessary to make more use of modern scientific achievements," she added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.