Global Baku Forum panel session mulls peace, security, human rights

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The third panel discussion on "Peace, Security and Human Rights in the New Era" was held as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum, Azertag has reported.

Moderated by the president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, Kerry Kennedy, in an online format, the panel discussed human rights, solutions to problems of civilians in the post-conflict period, and ensuring their rights.

Addressing the event, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic stressed the importance of the full integration of refugees into the societies where they have taken refuge.

She said that conditions should be created for refugees to work and become useful citizens of society. They should not feel that they are different from the citizens of the country where they live.

"No matter how different we are in terms of race, religion, nationality, we are all human. These people are a vulnerable group, and socio-economic decisions alone are not enough for their integration,” Grabar-Kitarovic underlined.

She stressed the importance of respecting universal values, stating that interference in the internal affairs of any country is unacceptable.

Former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic said that sides must be ready for deep compromise and should explore joint solutions for resolving conflicts. He added that the case of Bosnia and Herzegovina can be a vivid example in this regard.

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni underlined that hatred and differences between countries made cooperation difficult. She noted that the world must first focus on security, and then on human rights.

“When talking about human rights in a war situation, we need to think about how much security and stability is achieved,” she stressed.

Tzipi Livni said that peace and stability do not contradict each other, adding that security cannot be achieved by military means alone. The problem must be resolved diplomatically so that peace can be sustainable.

Former World Bank Vice-President Mats Karlsson stressed the importance of internal stability and healthcare for countries to receive migrants.

“First of all, we must enlarge and develop our society. For this, free journalism and media are very important in the country. If we are not open to the development of our society, we will not be able to treat migrants well,” he underlined.

Touching upon the socio-economic problems that the world is facing, Karlsson stressed the importance of helping weak and developing countries.

The Higher Committee on Human Fraternity Secretary-General, Religions for Peace Co-President, Advisor of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, stressed that there can be no lasting peace in a society where human rights are not equal. He stressed that the concepts of justice and peace are interdependent.

Speaking about the challenges of the pandemic, Salam said that only 4 percent of the African population has been vaccinated and politicians need to think about this.

Salam added that the UN Secretary-General and its members are working on a social concept. He said that a peace agenda was being worked out, which would cover the poor and minorities.

UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Marianna Vardinogiannis said in a video address that everyone, regardless of gender and race, deserves respect, noting that access to stability and justice begins with investing in education.

She stressed the importance of joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic, noting the importance of vaccination.

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos said that the pandemic was depriving people of a normal way of life by deepening inequality among them.

The protection of human rights, regardless of religion, race or nationality, is a very important issue and the world must treat each other with respect in this ongoing process, Moratinos added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

The forum will last until November 6.