Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day [UPDATE]

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Parliament is discussing its statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day [commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] at the plenary session, Trend reports.

Chairman of the parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, noted at the meeting that the whole world saw what the Azerbaijani army is capable of under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

"The heroism of the Azerbaijani army is a source of our pride. Another factor in Azerbaijan's victory is national unity. The enemy did not resist our national unity. Today, the Azerbaijani flag proudly flies in Karabakh, East Zangazur. We are in eternal debt to the Supreme Commander and our Armed Forces for this victory," Gafarova said.