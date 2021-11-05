Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day

By Trend

Legislation and standards need to be developed in relation to global warming, former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici said at the panel on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Gaburici, in recent years there have been some progress in solving environmental problems, but, so far, the situation in this area can hardly be called satisfactory.

"It is necessary to develop a legislation and standards in relation to global warming. We are very selfish with the climate, we pollute the environment for the sake of our comfort, we try to achieve short-term goals without thinking about the consequences," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.