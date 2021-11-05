US analyst: Global Baku Forum associated with Aliyev’s leadership qualities

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

US analyst, writer, and columnist Paul Goble has said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's image of an influential politician in the world and his leadership qualities became the determining factors when choosing a venue for the Global Forum.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Baku-based news website Day.az.

Taking into account Azerbaijan’s growing prestige in the international arena, the country's leading place and role in resolving international issues, the choice was made in favor of Baku.

“The COVID-19 situation in the world is gradually improving, however, as we have witnessed earlier, positive trends may be reversed. The opening ceremony of the 8th Global Baku Forum, on the one hand, stipulates that the world is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the forum is important from the point of view of ensuring the life safety of people worldwide,” Goble added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

The forum will last until November 6.