New panel discussions underway within VIII Global Baku Forum

By Trend

New panel discussions are being held within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

The discussions focus on the following topic: "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?"

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.