Second panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts

By Trend

The second panel named “The New World Economy” has begun as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has started, Trend reports.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combating climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.