Certain reforms need to be conducted at UN - former secretary-general of Arab League

Certain reforms need to be conducted at the UN to make its activity more effective, former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), ex-Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Mohammad Moussa said on Nov. 4 during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

According to Moussa, the structures of the organization can help small poor countries.

"It’s very important for the UN to do this work," he added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.