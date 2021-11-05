Erdogan: Global Baku Forum important step in combating COVID-19 consequences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Global Baku Forum is an important step in the fight against the consequences of the pandemic, which has been poisoning people's lives for a year and a half.

He made remarks while appealing to the participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" on November 4.

It should be noted that the appeal was read by the former Turkish Prime Minister and the former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

The forum will last until November 6.

