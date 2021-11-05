Turkish president appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed to the participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum, organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

The appeal was read by Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.