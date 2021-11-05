Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to start peace negotiations [PHOTO]

By Azernews





President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan is ready to start peace negotiations and sign a peace agreement with Armenia.

He made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening of the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" on November 4.

“I would like to stress once again that we are ready to start peace negotiations, to sign a peace agreement. We want to turn the page and intend to define the borders,” he said.

Stating that Azerbaijan has sent a number of proposals to Armenia to start working on a peace agreement, the president emphasized that this proposal remains unanswered.

“As you can see, there is no response from Armenia, we can say they have been silent for a whole year. it seems to me that they will not be able to resist Azerbaijan’s constructive position,” the president stated.

He added that everything will now depend on Armenia’s position, “as our position is very clear”.

Emphasizing that the liberated territories had been completely razed to the ground, the head of state said that Armenia had even destroyed all historical buildings, 65 out of 67 mosques and all public buildings.

“This, in fact, is a manifestation of barbarism and vandalism,” the president emphasized.

Aliyev is currently restoring the liberated territories and a large-scale state program is already underway.

“We hope that we will be able to return more than a million of our compatriots, former refugees and IDPs who suffered from the Armenian occupation,” he said.

The president emphasized that “this war showed that justice will be served sooner or later”.

Noting that he has always raised the issue of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Global Baku Forum, Aliyev underlined that this conflict has been resolved. The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has itself implemented the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.

“These resolutions demanded an unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, for 27 years those resolutions remained on paper. If Azerbaijan had not restored its territorial integrity itself, the resolutions would have remained on paper for another 27 years,” Aliyev stressed.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

The forum will last until November 6.














