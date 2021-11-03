Aliyev receives Saudi royal research center's top official

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia Turki AlFaisal, Azertag reported on November 3.

They said that the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held under the motto “The world after COVID-19” is a global platform for discussing many important issues, and described the arrival of a large number of guests in Baku to participate in the event despite the pandemic as an indication of interest in this forum and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the fruitful cooperation of Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies with Azerbaijan's relevant bodies.