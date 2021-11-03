President, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center reps mull Global Baku Forum[VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center officials have discussed the latter's growing role and the upcoming Global Baku Forum, Azertag reported on November 3.

The meeting held with the center's co-chairs Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, its board members on November 3 noted that the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held from 4 to 6 November under the motto "The world after COVID-19" is dedicated to a very topical issue.

It was underlined that the center’s board members and other participants of the forum would visit Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the event.

The meeting also stressed "the growing role and influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center across the globe as an international institution".

It was noted that during the 44-day war, the center’s board members made numerous statements supporting the just and fair position of Azerbaijan.

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center noted that despite the pandemic, the center continues functioning actively, holding numerous conferences and developing cooperation with other international organizations, the report added.

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s Board of Trustees thanked Aliyev for his attention and support to the center's activities.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Nizami Ganjavi poet's hometown of Ganja as part of the 870th anniversary of the birth of great Azerbaijani poet on 30 September 2012.



Continuing its activities with President Aliyev's support, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers and prominent international scholars from more than 50 foreign countries.

The main governing body is the Board of Trustees, which consists of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board includes 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 prominent members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia and five from four countries in Africa.

The co-chairs of the center are former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga (1999–2007) and former World Bank Vice-President Ismail Serageldin (1992–2000).