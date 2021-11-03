By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 3, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks.

- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

- During one day the list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced.

- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime on the state border.

- The Azerbaijani army has a full advantage over the Armenian armed forces.

- Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region, using Smerch multiple-launch missile system.

- The reconnaissance and sabotage group was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region.

- A video footage showing the destruction of two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankandi city has been released.

- The sniper group of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions.

- The Armenian head of regiment fled, but the servicemen went missing.

- The commander of the Armenian armed forces' tank battalion was killed, several tanks were destroyed as a result of the explosion.

- The phosphorus shell fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan’s Tartar region has been neutralized.

- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ tanks in the battles around Khojavand region has been spread.

- The commander of the Armenian armed forces’ motorized infantry regiment was killed.

- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces’ artillery in the direction of Khojavand district has been released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.