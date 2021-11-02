TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan to consider declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day

02 November 2021 [17:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan will consider the issue of declaring amnesty in connection with the Victory Day celebrated on November 8, Trend reports on.

According to the information, at the next plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), the bill "on the declaration of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day in Azerbaijan" will be discussed.

The Victory Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on November 8 to commemorate liberation of Shusha and other Azerbaijani cities and villages from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/211648.html

Print version

Views: 125

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also