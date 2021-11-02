Azerbaijan hands over remains of 11 servicemen to Armenia

By Azernews

Azerbaijan handed over the remains of 11 servicemen to Armenia, Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Coordinator Ahmad Shahidov has said.

He noted that the remains of Armenian servicemen were found in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

Shahidov emphasized that the remains of those servicemen were handed over to Armenia in the village of Qirmizi Bazar with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

It should be noted that the bodies of more than 1,600 Armenians have so far been found on Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation and transferred to Armenia since the end of hostilities in Karabakh on November 10, 2020.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.