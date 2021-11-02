President, First Lady view work done at Youth Park in Shamakhi [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the work done at the Youth Park in the city of Shamakhi, Azertag has reported.

The Youth Park was established under President Aliyev’s order at the initiative of the Regional Development Public Union.

The Shamakhi region executive head, Tahir Mammadov, briefed the president and the first vice-president about the projects being implemented in the region.

Digitalization

He said that under the action plan to promote open government, a number of activities had been carried out in Shamakhi region, including several projects related to digitalization. The e-application portal stands out among them.

“Such a portal has been created together with the Digital Development and Transport Ministry. It has been available to citizens since September 2020, so that our people can communicate with government agencies more easily and apply directly and without any obstacles. Citizens apply directly to any government agency, and during the initial application, their personal e-account is created so that they can receive information about the status of their application. At the same time, one of the advantages of this portal is that local and central executive authorities can follow the appeal addressed to a relevant body at any time,” Mammadov said.

It should be noted that the project was declared the winner of an e-government nomination in the competition held by the World Telecommunication Union. The data collected under this project, which is an indicator of ecosystem development in Azerbaijan, is then analyzed.

Mammadov stressed that after the earthquake the reconstruction is underway in Shamakhi entirely at the expense of the state at Aliyev’s direct instruction. He noted that about 4,000 houses had been renovated in Shamakhi, and this project is still ongoing.

Mammadov added that funds had recently been allocated again and all damaged houses would be restored on the presidential instruction.

Another project was implemented as a primary element of the geographic information system. Data about Shamakhi was collected and placed on a 3D map. It also includes information on agriculture, education and health in the district. This allows for more objective decisions in economic analysis, the report added.

Mammadov noted that one of the projects that is being currently implemented in the region is the introduction of a new payment model for public transport in Shamakhi.

“I must note that this is one of the first pilot projects to be implemented in public transport, which you donated to our district. Our people are very happy. They have very modern buses,” he said.

He added that the opportunities provided by modern technology, salary and pension cards and even mobile phones, mobile watches, smartwatches and other devices can be paid for in transport.

Education, health

It was noted that a lot had been done in Shamakhi in recent years. Forty-nine out of 70 schools in the district have been renovated.

“This is graphic evidence of your attention and care for education, and all this work is aimed at improving the quality of education. As an indicator, we can say that Shamakhi has moved from 66th to 49th place among 76 educational entities in the country. Both students and teachers are very pleased with the conditions available. Projects are currently underway. I must note that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation helps us in this work at a very high level. Various initiatives and projects are being implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in most of the schools being built in our district. Therefore, dear First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, we are always grateful to you for your great attention and care for our district, both in this area and in all other areas,” Mammadov said.

It was noted that another priority in Shamakhi is the health sector. Currently, the World Health Organization together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing a major pilot project to improve primary health care.

“At present, mobile clinics are in operation. There are medical centers built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the villages. In general, the main direction of the model is to create family health centers so that the population can go to central hospitals only when there is a special need. They can easily receive daily health care there,” the executive stressed.

It was also noted that landscaping work had been expanded in Shamakhi and work was continuing on the development of tourism.

Mammadov underlined that the Cultural Center for the organization of cultural events in Shamakhi was reconstructed with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s support.

“A fully renovated house of culture meeting modern standards were put in place. Of course, the safety of traffic in the tourist area is the most important issue. In this regard, circular overpasses and other facilities are currently under construction. The involvement of foreign experts of the Automobile Federation in this matter, of course, simplifies our work and increases efficiency,” he added.

The head of state was informed that the city's inner streets were also being reconstructed.

The president noted that “the foreign company has already started installing energy-saving poles. I saw it along the way”.

He stressed that the new poles save about 50 percent of energy, “in some cases 70 percent if we compare this to traditional poles”.

Meeting with martyr's family members

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met martyred sculptor Samir Kachayev’s parents.

Aliyev thanked the martyr’s father for raising a talented and patriotic man Motherland and for the state. He died heroically, rose to the peak of martyrdom. And he was a talented young man, a patriotic young man. Thank you for raising such a child, a child who sacrificed his life for the Motherland.

“The consolation may be the fact that his blood was not left unavenged. He was killed during the April fighting [2016]. We took revenge for his and all our martyrs' blood. We have returned our lands, we have achieved a great victory, and the April battles have their role and share in this victory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. This will be an eternal monument created in his memory,” the president said.

Aliyev hailed the course of work in Shamakhi.

“Great construction work is underway. We strive for the comfort of people in all areas. Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for this day so that our people could live in peace, safety and security, return to their homeland. And they are already returning. In a few days, we will celebrate the first anniversary of the historic Victory. All our martyrs have a great share in this Victory. Each martyr has his share.,” the head of state noted.