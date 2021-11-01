Turkic Council prosecutors-general meet in Baku

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has hosted the first meeting of the Council of Prosecutors-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Azertag reported on November 1.

At the meeting, Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding mutual and effective cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of the Turkic world.

He stated that the council, to be established on the basis of friendship and brotherhood, would serve to respond to threats to regional security, peace, and stability and become an effective tool for developing present capacities and coordinating interaction.

The prosecutor-general conveyed the Azerbaijani president’s greetings and congratulations on the creation of the council to the meeting's participants.

In turn, Deputy Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Mirvokhid Azimov stressed that the council will play an important role in developing cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries, especially in the fight against crime and terrorism.

President of International Association of Prosecutors Cheol-Kyu Hwang, who was invited as a guest to the event, emphasized the importance of joint platforms in combating global and regional threats and said that council members will be able to actively benefit from the exchange of experience and information.

The video message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was shown to the meeting participants. In addition, a video was then shown of the successful results of cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.

After the opening speeches, the statute of the Council of Prosecutors-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States was signed.

It is also scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the first meeting of the prosecutors-general of the Turkic Council.

The high-level meeting was attended by the prosecutors-general of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, the Turkic Council deputy secretary-general, the president of the International Association of Prosecutors, and other representatives. The meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of the Turkic Council member countries and Hungary in Azerbaijan.

On October 3, 2009, at the 9th summit of the heads of the Turkic-speaking States in Nakhchivan, a decision was made to create the Council of Prosecutors within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.