On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 31, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the German ARD TV channel on October 28.

- The territory of Tartar, Aghdam, and Agjabadi regions came under artillery fire.

- The Defense Ministry has announced the latest situation on the frontline as of October 31. The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenian troops has been announced. In response to the artillery fire at Gubadli region, a return fire was opened at Armenian troops.

- Qiyameddinli village of Agjabadi region was fired upon. Armenian Armed Forces tried to lay the groundwork for future provocations by bringing phosphorus-laden cargo in the direction of Khojavend.

- A video of the destruction of equipment and manpower of Armenian troops has been released.

- Fighting continued in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavend, Gubadli.

- The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, and a video of the destruction of two military vehicles was released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.