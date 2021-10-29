Parliament adopts bill to open embassy in Vatican

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will open its embassy in the Vatican, local news sources have reported.

The bill "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Holy See [the Vatican]" was debated and adopted at the parliament's plenary session on October 29.

At the session, MPs stressed that the embassy's opening will make a significant contribution to the development of ties between the sides.

For the first time in history, Azerbaijan, being a country with a Muslim majority, contributed to the restoration of Christian monuments in the Vatican and other Christian countries.

Azerbaijan ensured the restoration of the catacombs of St. Marcellinus, St. Peter and St. Sebastian in the Vatican. It also funded the restoration of Notre Dame in France.

The country, which has always been distinguished by religious tolerance, is committed to its values ??of multiculturalism and the preservation of religious monuments both in Azerbaijan and abroad.