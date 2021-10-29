By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 29, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev approved a law on renaming Khojavand region's Vang village into Chinarli village.

- President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline. A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced.

- A video of Gubadli region's liberated villages was released.

- The territory of Goranboy and Tartar regions came under fire. The Armenian troops, who were forced to retreat, opened fire on civilians.

- High-ranking Armenian officers were killed. Video footage of equipment and ammunition left by the Armenian troops on the battlefield was released. Two Armenian Su-25 planes were destroyed.

- The territory of Tartar region, including diplomatic representatives, came under fire. Another civilian was killed by the Armenian fire.

- Armenian servicemen, who fire at civilians in Azerbaijan’s Barda, killed on battlefield. Forces and equipment of the Armenian armed forces destroyed.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.