Azerbaijan's Barda city commemorates victims of Armenian aggression during second Karabakh war

By Trend

A ceremony of commemorating victims of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s Barda city by the Armenian Armed Forces during the 2020 second Karabakh war was held in the city, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by the regional executive authorities, families and close relatives of the victims, as well as the public representatives.

On October 28 last year, at about 13:00 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces shelled Barda using internationally prohibited cluster bombs. As a result of these strikes inflicted on the territory where there were commercial facilities and many people, 21 people were killed and nearly 70 were injured. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Totally, during the second Karabakh war, the Barda district and the city of Barda were subjected to missile and heavy artillery attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces three times (on October 5, 27 and 28), as a result of which 29 people were killed and 112 were injured.