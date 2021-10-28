Documentary "Fulya" to be premiered in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Fulya" will be premiered in Azerbaijan.

The film will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center on October 31.

The film tells about military reporter Fulya Ozturk of CNN-Turk TV channel which has played a major role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War to the world.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The documentary was co-produced by Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Turkey's Dada Yap?m company.

The filming process started in June at CNN Turk's headquarters in Istanbul and continued in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, and Fuzuli.

Fulya Ozturk arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the filming. The film's screenwriter and director is Tahir Tahirovich.

The filming team includes film directors Aykut Tashkin and Tahir Tahirovich, cameraman-Cengizhan Durmaz, producers- Ozcan Dada and Fariz Ahmadov.

The documentary has been shown in cinemas in Turkey since October 8.

The film premier in Turkey was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov, military reporter Ozturk, the head of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's Audiovisual Communication and Interactive Media Department Rufat Hasanov, director of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio Fariz Ahmadov as well as the head of the Dada Yapim company Ozcan Dada.