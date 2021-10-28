Opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport landmark event for Azerbaijan and dev't of region- Russian expert

By Trend

The completion of the construction of the Fuzuli International Airport is a landmark event both for the whole of Azerbaijan and for the development of the region, Galina Niyazova, a Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University (St. Petersburg), told Trend.

"The pace of construction on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (from Armenian occupation) shows the huge resources that the state has at its disposal and which weren't depleted as a result of the second Karabakh war. The restoration of territories is an incredible project that develops both the economy of the state itself and diplomatic and business interaction with partner countries," she said.

Niyazova stressed that the Victory in the Second Karabakh War contributed to raising national self-awareness to a new level.

"By actively embarking on the rebuilding of the region, the government has undoubtedly increased the sense of cohesion and faith in the greatness of the nation by creating jobs, enabling displaced people and their families to return to their homeland and using the latest construction technologies. From the point of view of the development of the region itself, the opening of the Fuzuli International Airport will connect the region with the entire world, inscribing it into the global network of communications and interaction. The ability to directly enter the region from anywhere in the world assures that the territory will not be isolated and inaccessible," the Russian expert added.