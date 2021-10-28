By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 28, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made aposton his official Twitter account.

- President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani army liberated several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli regions from the occupiers.

- President Aliyev gave an interview to Russia's Interfax news agency.

- Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about Armenia's attack on civilians in Barda.

- The territory of Azerbaijan's Tartar district came under artillery fire.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia was announced.

- Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan and Gubadli regions.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian military equipment and personnel has been released.

- Death toll in Barda reached 21 and 70 people were injured.

- Azerbaijan’s units destroyed the enemy, who opened fire on Azerbaijani cities and regions. The enemy's manpower was destroyed by accurate fire.

- Enemy forces fleeing the battlefield were destroyed.

- A video of the moment of Barda's shooting has been spread.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.