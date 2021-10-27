Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Czech Republic

|
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on the country's national holiday, Azertag reported.
Dear Mister President,
I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.
I believe that the expansion of the Azerbaijani–Czech relations and the strengthening of collaboration between our countries will serve further the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 October 2021