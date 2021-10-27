TODAY.AZ / Politics

Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Czech Republic

27 October 2021 [16:00] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on the country's national holiday, Azertag reported.

Dear Mister President,

I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I believe that the expansion of the Azerbaijani–Czech relations and the strengthening of collaboration between our countries will serve further the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 October 2021

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/211430.html

Print version

Views: 71

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also