Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Czech Republic

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on the country's national holiday, Azertag reported.

Dear Mister President,

I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I believe that the expansion of the Azerbaijani–Czech relations and the strengthening of collaboration between our countries will serve further the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 October 2021