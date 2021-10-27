Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will soon become an example of modern production and development for the entire region, Trend reports on October 27.

Erdogan made the remark during the talk with reporters in Azerbaijan, during his visit to the country.

"I am sure that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will soon become an example of modern production and development for the entire region. Research has been carried out on the "Smart Village" project. In parallel, work continues on the clearance of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. Agricultural work is already underway on the land cleared of mines, and animal husbandry is developing. Turkey and Azerbaijan are building their work on the basis of the principle of mutual benefit," the Turkish president said.