Official welcoming ceremony for Erdogan held in Zangilan

An official welcome ceremony has been held for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Aghali village, Zangilan region, Azertag reported on October 26.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish president.

The state anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were played.

The Turkish president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Aliyev and Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to the Azerbaijani president, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the Turkish president.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Turkish President Erdogan to the accompaniment of a military march.



