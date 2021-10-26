Baku, Ankara consider co-op in military education

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish National Defence University Rector Erhan Afyoncu have discussed bilateral cooperation in military education, the Defence Ministry reported on October 25.

“The minister emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in the field of military education, as well as in other areas within the framework of the military alliance with Turkey,” the report added.

Hasanov stressed the necessity of applying the Turkish army model in Azerbaijan and exchanging experience with the Turkish National Defence University in the military education sphere.

Hasanov thanked the delegation for Turkey's moral and political support during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.

Afyoncu congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the Second Karabakh War. He stressed that mutual exchange of experience in military education between the two countries has a positive impact on increasing servicemen's knowledge and skills.

He assured that military cooperation between the two countries will continue.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.