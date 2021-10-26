Turkish president leaves for one-day visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left for a one-day visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Mayor of Ankara city Vasip Sahin saw off the president of Turkey at the airport of Ankara.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by Minister of Environment and Urban Development Murat Kurum, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Security Hulusi Akar, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu, Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.